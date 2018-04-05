Train hits and kills pedestrian overnight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Train hits and kills pedestrian overnight

One man is confirmed dead after being hit by a train in Dade County.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Lumber Rd. at Hwy 11in Trenton.

Information is limited at this time.

Channel 3 has also learned that the victim is not from the area.

At this time, the name of the man will not be released until family members are notified.

