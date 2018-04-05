Cool Thursday, but plenty of sunshine - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool Thursday, but plenty of sunshine

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Good morning! Thursday's weather looks great with sunshine most of the day. Highs will reach the mid/upper 60s. Some clouds and sprinkles will move in late this afternoon and evening. Then skies clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

A few "hit and miss" showers could pop up Friday with highs getting close to 70°. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely late Friday night and early Saturday. Leftover rain should be gone by around noon on Saturday with highs only in the 50s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with freezing temperatures early, followed by highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY:

  • 8 AM ... Sunny, 36°
  • 12 PM ... Sunny, 53°
  • 5 PM ... Partly Cloudy, Sprinkles, 66°
Weather

