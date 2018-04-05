RECALL ALERT: Vornado Air recalls space heaters

Vornado Air is recalling VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters. They can overheat posing fire and burn hazards.

The heaters were sold in black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The company has received 15 reports of the heaters catching on fire.

They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Target, and Amazon from August 2009 through March 2018 for about 30 dollars.

You can contact the company through the link above for a refund or replacement.