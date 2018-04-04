Gunshot detection app, ShotSpotter, expanding to more US cities - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gunshot detection app, ShotSpotter, expanding to more US cities

Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.

A technology that uses sensors to pinpoint gunfire is already being used in 85 cities across the United States. Most recently deployed in to the south suburbs of Chicago, ShotSpotter hopes to assist police officers in rapidly responding to shooting incidents.

