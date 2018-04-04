Chattanooga joins the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ceremonies honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. included bells tolling around the world. The first bell was at 6:01 CT Wednesday at the National Civil Rights Museum.

A group at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center joined in and united to ring a bell 39 times to honor the number of years Dr. King lived on this earth and to pay homage to his legacy. The Unity Group of Chattanooga hosted the ceremony.

The song "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" echoed down Martin Luther King Blvd. at the beginning of the ceremony. The small crowd chimed in, honoring the man they say changed their lives and neighborhoods for the better.

"We always have to remember where we came from so that we can grow and go further than where we were not just stay in one spot and so that’s why it’s so important to remember what happened on this day," said Chattanooga resident, Latricia Schobert.

In 1968 at 7:01 p.m., Dr. King was shot and killed in Memphis. Now 50 years later, groups like the one at Bessie Smith Cultural Center gathered to commemorate Dr. King's legacy through the chimes of a bell.

"Knowing that we are a small part of a big picture is just overwhelming," said Schobert.

"I just felt a sense of we have work to do, but I felt a sense of relief when I saw the children. It’s not really about us it’s about these babies here," said Chattanooga resident, Nicole Coleman.

As the group held hands, they sang "We Shall Overcome;" words that still hold true.

"It’s that spark to the fire that needs to burn everlasting until we get the justice and the treatment and the quality that we deserve," said Chattanooga resident, Chenelle Caudle.