Crime Stoppers: Credit cards stolen from hiker's vehicle in Hixson

The middle of a workday, one would think there would be no problem parking your car and going for a hike. Turns out, the criminals are lurking, even then. While they might have gotten away with a purse, they could not use its contents in anonymity. That gives us pictures that could lead you to up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash.

"If you know that you're going hiking, maybe don't take valuables with you," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller said, "but, if you do, then try to hide them so they're not in plain sight."

It is an important admonition. This week's victim had parked at a trail head in Hixson just before noon.

"When she returned from her hike, she noticed someone had broken into her vehicle...at lunchtime on a Monday! "Right," said Sgt. Miller. "We see these types of crimes at anytime of the day, so no matter if it's morning or afternoon or at night, always take your valuables with you or hide them."

The victim's purse was gone and store surveillance pictures show the bad 'gals,' in this case, got to work, quickly.

"The suspects used those credit cards and debit cards at multiple stores on Highway 153 and Highway 58," Miller explained. "There's three different suspects. The main suspect that we see entering multiple stores is a black female is wearing a black and pink jacket. The second is a black female that is wearing a black and white jacket. The third suspect is not as visible as the other two."

Their vehicle may help you connect the dots.

"They're driving a white Acura SUV," continued Miller. "Looks like a newer model Acura SUV, so that may be a clue to tell you who the suspect is."

Theft may not be this trio's side hustle, but more like a full-time gig. That means your good tip could earn you honest cash and put an end to their daily criminal routine.

"You could solve multiple crimes in multiple agencies," said Sgt. Miller. "So, we want you to call and provide information to the investigators so we can stop these people from doing what they're doing throughout our entire community."

If you recognize one or any members of this trio, what they are wearing, or know where they park or drive that SUV.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to $1,000 is on the table. That number is manned 24/7 and no one will ever ask who you are.