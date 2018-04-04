My Brother's Keeper fights gun violence on 50th anniversary of M - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REMEMBERING THE DREAM

My Brother's Keeper fights gun violence on 50th anniversary of MLK's death

Posted: Updated:
By Cameron Taylor, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Gun violence remains an issue five decades after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

Chattanooga's My Brother's Keeper initiative is working to address that with young men of color.

It's a program through the Youth and Family Development Centers.

DeJuan Scott, one of the speakers at Wednesday's event, knows what it's like to lose a friend to gun violence. Not only has he been impacted emotionally, but physically too since he's been shot before.

"Anybody can get shot at. You don't have to be in a gang. You don't have to be doing the wrong thing to get shot. You can be doing the right thing and get shot," Scott said.

Scott was part of the first group for the Chattanooga Ambassadors Program that develops leaders. It still lives on today with some members sitting in the audience.

The message resonates even more with these young men on this day because it marks fifty years since Martin Luther King, Jr.'s death.

"It hit me. It affected me because these are my brothers out here that are getting hurt and stuff," DeAndre Johnson, a high school student said.

Wednesday's conversation at the 2nd Boys Conference for the My Brother's Keeper initiative opened his eyes.

"I guess it's time for us to speak up about it. Gun violence is insane. Stuff is happening within schools and it's been real," Johnson said.

That's what Pastor Ron Cook from Rock Island Baptist Church hopes others will understand so they can help fulfill Dr. King's vision and journey.

"For them, it's important that they understand what happened with Dr. King, the situation that took place with him, and how that affects them today. The whole idea of gun violence and the things that are going on in their communities," Pastor Cook said.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • MLK honored as thousands march to 'keep the dream going'

    MLK honored as thousands march to 'keep the dream going'

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:48:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More

  • What the Tech? iPhone X & Face I.D.

    What the Tech? iPhone X & Face I.D.

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:28:53 GMT

    Whether Face ID is a good selling point for the X or not is unknown but multiple reports show that Apple is selling fewer iPhone X models than anticipated.

    More

    Whether Face ID is a good selling point for the X or not is unknown but multiple reports show that Apple is selling fewer iPhone X models than anticipated.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.