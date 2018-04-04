My Brother's Keeper fights gun violence on 50th anniversary of MLK's death

Gun violence remains an issue five decades after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

Chattanooga's My Brother's Keeper initiative is working to address that with young men of color.

It's a program through the Youth and Family Development Centers.

DeJuan Scott, one of the speakers at Wednesday's event, knows what it's like to lose a friend to gun violence. Not only has he been impacted emotionally, but physically too since he's been shot before.

"Anybody can get shot at. You don't have to be in a gang. You don't have to be doing the wrong thing to get shot. You can be doing the right thing and get shot," Scott said.

Scott was part of the first group for the Chattanooga Ambassadors Program that develops leaders. It still lives on today with some members sitting in the audience.

The message resonates even more with these young men on this day because it marks fifty years since Martin Luther King, Jr.'s death.

"It hit me. It affected me because these are my brothers out here that are getting hurt and stuff," DeAndre Johnson, a high school student said.

Wednesday's conversation at the 2nd Boys Conference for the My Brother's Keeper initiative opened his eyes.

"I guess it's time for us to speak up about it. Gun violence is insane. Stuff is happening within schools and it's been real," Johnson said.

That's what Pastor Ron Cook from Rock Island Baptist Church hopes others will understand so they can help fulfill Dr. King's vision and journey.

"For them, it's important that they understand what happened with Dr. King, the situation that took place with him, and how that affects them today. The whole idea of gun violence and the things that are going on in their communities," Pastor Cook said.