Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy

People gather for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) People gather for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK, Associated Press

MEMPHIS  (AP) - As the world prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of King's murder, the milestone coincides with a resurgence of white supremacy, the continued shootings of unarmed black men and a parade of discouraging statistics on the lack of progress among black Americans on issues from housing to education to wealth. But rather than despair, the resounding message repeated in the building was one of resilience, resolve, and a renewed commitment to King's legacy and unfinished work.

With an enthusiastic crowd filling Memphis' Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, the atmosphere was heavy with nostalgia Tuesday for the evening 50 years ago that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his final speech.

National labor leader Lee Saunders said "Dr. King's work - our work - isn't done."

