Retired Chattanooga pastor remembers Dr. King - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REMEMBERING THE DREAM

Retired Chattanooga pastor remembers Dr. King

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

It’s been 50 years since one of the darkest moments in our nation's history; the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The civil rights activist died at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, a spot that is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum.

His death was the top story 50 years ago on this day and words Reverend Paul McDaniel will never forget.

"I will always remember April the 4th 1968 and where I was," said Reverend McDaniel.

McDaniel is a retired Tennessee Valley pastor who was a friend of Dr. King. He recalled being on his way to a church meeting when Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis.

Prior to his death, the retired pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church attended school with Dr. King at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. King was a senior and someone McDaniel viewed as a leader.

"But nobody could project the height at which he was projected,” he said.

McDaniel marched, protested and pushed for new legislation along with Dr. King for years, including registering voters.

He joined hundreds of people in Selma and thousands more in the march on Washington for Dr. King’s iconic speech. It would be his final message, just hours before his death.

For many, including those who marched with him, the words are just as important today.

READ MORE | My Brother's Keeper fights gun violence on 50th anniversary of MLK's death?

"To bring people together regardless of their racial, religious, or class background and the basic word is to develop love relationships,” McDaniel said.

It's those values that laid the foundation for his 62 years as a pastor and a message still relevant for everyone.

"As Dr. King said, you shouldn't be judged by your character, looks or even beliefs,” he added.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • MLK honored as thousands march to 'keep the dream going'

    MLK honored as thousands march to 'keep the dream going'

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:08:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More
    Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.More

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:02:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More

  • REMEMBERING THE DREAM

    Retired Chattanooga pastor remembers Dr. King

    Retired Chattanooga pastor remembers Dr. King

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:46:25 GMT

    Reverend Paul McDaniel is a retired Tennessee Valley pastor who was a friend of Dr. King. He recalled being on his way to a church meeting when Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis.

    More

    Reverend Paul McDaniel is a retired Tennessee Valley pastor who was a friend of Dr. King. He recalled being on his way to a church meeting when Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.