UPDATE: Shooter's Depot fire under investigation, Shallowford Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shooter's Depot fire under investigation, Shallowford Rd. partially reopened

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department officials say it took more than 50 firefighters to battle a blaze at Shooter's Depot Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokesman Bruce Garner says two people were shooting in the firing range and saw the fire. They told the co-owner, John Martin, who tried to extinguish the fire but couldn't because of the thick smoke.

Martin evacuated the building and called 911. 

Garner says firefighters found the fire in the attic, making it very difficult to get to. Firefighters were forced to evacuate the building themselves when a portion of the roof collapsed but continued attacking the fire from the outside.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from getting to the office and showroom where ammunition is kept, but the shooting lanes and classroom were heavily damaged.

A total of 13 fire companies responded to the scene and got the fire under control more than an hour later.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire response forced crews to close Shallowford Road in the area of Shooter's Depot.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., crews were in the process of opening the westbound lanes of Shallowford Road, but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

Stay with WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Shooter's Depot, a popular gun store and firearms training center in Chattanooga, caught fire Wednesday.

Firefighters are responding to the blaze, which is complicated by the ammunition on hand at the store.

The area around the store, Shallowford Road and SR-153, has been closed to traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner tweeted "Firefighters are working hard, trying to get to the fire in the attic space here at the Shooters Depot on Shallowford Rd. No injuries reported so far." 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

