UPDATE: Shallowford Road reopens following fire at Shooter's Depot

UPDATE: All lanes of Shallowford Road are back open around Shooter's Depot after closing for a fire.

It took more than 50 firefighters and 13 fire companies to put out a fire at the Shooters Depot Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not said what caused the fire. However the business owner, John Martin, believes it was an electrical fire fueled by the thousands of pages of documents they keep in the attic.

One driver, Austin Thompson, recalled seeing the fire as he drove by.

“All of the sudden people were running out of the building," Thompson said. "They were pulling cars back and there was a bunch of black smoke.”

Fire officials said two people were in the shooting range when they noticed smoke and ran out to tell the owner.

The owner said he grabbed the fire extinguisher, but the smoke was so bad he could not see. He had everyone evacuate the building and called 911.

“The fire was up in part of the attic space," Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department said. "It traveled across the attic space, all the way across.”

Everyone got out of the building safely.

However, a lot of ammo is stored in the building, a concern for firefighters when battling the blaze.

“I don’t know much about guns, but I was just like gunpowder, bullets. I was worried of things firing off and things could explode,” said Thompson.

It was a challenge for first responders. The ammo is stored in a different area of the building, so firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread to that area.

The business has been in Chattanooga for nine years and employees 15 people.

The owner is not sure yet what they will do next.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department officials say it took more than 50 firefighters to battle a blaze at Shooter's Depot Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokesman Bruce Garner says two people were shooting in the firing range and saw the fire. They told the co-owner, John Martin, who tried to extinguish the fire but couldn't because of the thick smoke.

Martin evacuated the building and called 911.

Garner says firefighters found the fire in the attic, making it very difficult to get to. Firefighters were forced to evacuate the building themselves when a portion of the roof collapsed but continued attacking the fire from the outside.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from getting to the office and showroom where ammunition is kept, but the shooting lanes and classroom were heavily damaged.

A total of 13 fire companies responded to the scene and got the fire under control more than an hour later.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire response forced crews to close Shallowford Road in the area of Shooter's Depot.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., crews were in the process of opening the westbound lanes of Shallowford Road, but the eastbound lanes remain closed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Shooter's Depot, a popular gun store and firearms training center in Chattanooga, caught fire Wednesday.

Firefighters are responding to the blaze, which is complicated by the ammunition on hand at the store.

The area around the store, Shallowford Road and SR-153, has been closed to traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner tweeted "Firefighters are working hard, trying to get to the fire in the attic space here at the Shooters Depot on Shallowford Rd. No injuries reported so far."

This is a developing story and will be updated.