UPDATE: Shallowford Road reopens following fire at Shooter's Depot

In Crime Stoppers this week, three people are apparently driving around looking for opportunities to steal. They preyed on our victim while she was away from her car on a hike in Hixson. Help identify them and earn a cash reward!More
In Crime Stoppers this week, three people are apparently driving around looking for opportunities to steal. They preyed on our victim while she was away from her car on a hike in Hixson. Help identify them and earn a cash reward!More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
A total of 13 fire companies and more than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control more than an hour later.More
A total of 13 fire companies and more than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control more than an hour later.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.More
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.More
On Jan. 7, 2007, Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were carjacked and taken to a home that once stood on Chipman Street. They were tortured, raped and eventually murdered.More
On Jan. 7, 2007, Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were carjacked and taken to a home that once stood on Chipman Street. They were tortured, raped and eventually murdered.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
Athens police tell Channel 3 that one other suspect is on the run.More
Athens police tell Channel 3 that one other suspect is on the run.More