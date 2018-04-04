UPDATE: Shooter's Depot erupts in fire

Firefighters are responding to the blaze, which is complicated by the ammunition on hand at the store.More
Firefighters are responding to the blaze, which is complicated by the ammunition on hand at the store.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.More
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
On Jan. 7, 2007, Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were carjacked and taken to a home that once stood on Chipman Street. They were tortured, raped and eventually murdered.More
On Jan. 7, 2007, Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were carjacked and taken to a home that once stood on Chipman Street. They were tortured, raped and eventually murdered.More
Aggressive testing at hospitals and clinics can stop superbugsMore
Aggressive testing at hospitals and clinics can stop superbugsMore
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More