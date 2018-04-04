UPDATE: Shooter's Depot erupts in fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shooter's Depot erupts in fire

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

UPDATE: Shooter's Depot, a popular gun store and firearms training center in Chattanooga, caught fire Wednesday.

Firefighters are responding to the blaze, which is complicated by the ammunition on hand at the store.

The area around the store, Shallowford Road and SR-153, has been closed to traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

