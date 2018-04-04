UPDATE: Fire damage at Shooter's Depot exceeds $400,000

UPDATE: The owners of Shooter's Depot on Shallowford Road are letting customers know what steps they're taking after a fire severely damaged the business.

It took dozens of firefighters to put out the flames and smoke Wednesday afternoon.

In less than two weeks, the family business would have celebrated its eighth year being open. Those plans are now on hold since a fire ravaged the building.

A look inside shows the devastation from the fire that started in the attic.

"Shock. Just absolute shock. I couldn't believe it," John Martin, the owner of the Fort Oglethorpe Shooter's Depot said.

Martin owns the second location of Shooter's Depot. The Shallowford Road location belongs to his father and sister.

Since it's family, Martin said he's doing everything to help.

"If she told me she needed me right that second, we would've left immediately because, you know, family," Martin said.

It's why he's opening his doors so that their members can use the shooting range.

The work doesn't stop there. Eric Latham is calling hundreds of customers to let them know what happened.

"We're a hometown company here. Chattanooga rebuilds and everybody supports us. We wouldn't be here without our customers and our members. We want to be there for them even though the store might not be here right now," Latham said.

Figuring out where special orders will be delivered and how people signed up for classes will take them is more complicated.

As he and the owners work on that, he's thankful for the two people who noticed smoke. That gave everyone the chance to evacuate without getting hurt.

"If we hadn't known that, it could've been a horrible disaster. We wouldn't have known what was going on. We wouldn't have known to get out," Latham said.

The owners said the shooting range is gone and the showroom took extensive water and smoke damage. Investigators said all of that adds up to more than $400,000 dollars in damage.

They did manage to save all of the guns.

Right now, it's still unclear what started the fire.

UPDATE: The damage from Wednesday's fire at Shooter's Depot is estimated to be nearly $400,000, with damages to the contents of the business being $30,000 according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

Garner says that the damage costs could have been much higher, but firefighters were able to protect the business's storefront that had firearms and ammunition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

But during the firefighting, a truck driver drove his 18-wheeler around some fire apparatus and ran over a fire hose that supplied water to the firefighters.

A Chattanooga police officer followed the truck driver and charged him with reckless endangerment and crossing a fire hose.

CFD Operations Chief Rick Boatwright said "These fire hoses are lifelines for our firefighters. If you bust a fire hose while driving over it, you've taken away the protection the firefighters must have while fighting a fire."

