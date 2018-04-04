TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for autistic boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Dickson boy.

Five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen Tuesday night and is wearing pajamas.

Joe is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. He is described as having blond hair and blue eyes.

The young boy is non-verbal and autistic. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Joe.