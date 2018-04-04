Fifth person charged in gruesome 2007 murders of young Knoxville couple

More than 11 years after the murder of a young Knox County couple, a fifth person has now been charged with killing them.

On Jan. 7, 2007, Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were carjacked and taken to a home that once stood on Chipman Street. They were tortured, raped and eventually murdered.

Newsom, was a 23-year-old Halls resident, former high school baseball stand-out and a carpenter.

Four people were tried and convicted for charges related to the murders--- Lemaricus Davidson, Latalvis Cobbins, George Thomas and Vanessa Coleman. Davidson was sentenced to the death penalty. Cobbins, Thomas, and Coleman are serving long prison sentences.

Another man, Eric Boyd, was convicted in federal court for being an accessory after the fact, and was serving an 18-year prison sentence, set to be released from prison in 2022.

Investigators and family members have always thought Boyd was more involved in the murders, but at the time, prosecutors said they didn't have the evidence to pursue a murder charge against Boyd.

Now that appears to have changed.

On March 20, the Knox County Grand Jury returned a thirty-six count indictment charging Boyd with First Degree Felony Murder, First Degree Premeditated Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Rape in the murders.

Boyd was transported from a Federal Correctional Institution in Yazoo City, Mississippi, and was booked into the Knox County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

No court date has been set.