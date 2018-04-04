The Chattanooga Area Food Bank to benefit from upcoming group ride

Former pro cycling racer George Hincapie will host the new Gran Fondo Hincapie - Chattanooga on May 5, 2018, beginning and ending in downtown Chattanooga.

A "Gran Fondo" is an Italian term, which translates to "big ride" and offers cyclists a chance to ride routes of differing distances in a group. The Chattanooga event will offer 15-, 50-, and 80-mile routes on downtown city streets and Tennessee mountains and conclude with a family festival, with free food and beer.

In other countries, they are considered to be more race-oriented and can help propel and aspiring amateur cyclist into the pro ranks.

The Chattanooga event marks the first time the Gran Fondo Hincapie ventures from their home base outside of Greenville, SC. The event there is in its sixth year.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has been named the event's nonprofit partner and will receive proceeds from the event to further their mission of eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in the area.

“An important component of the Gran Fondo Hincapie model is working with a local nonprofit to give back to the area,” says Rich Hincapie, CEO of Hincapie Events. “The Chattanooga area has welcomed us with open arms, so this is one way that we can show our gratitude for their hospitality.”



“We are delighted the Gran Fondo Hincapie team selected the Chattanooga Area Food Bank as their charity of choice,” says Gina Crumbliss, Food Bank President & CEO. “Their focus on inclusion and making their events family-friendly perfectly align with what we aim to do at the Food Bank. We’re looking forward to this year’s event!”

Cycling fans may remember George Hincapie from his time in the pro peloton, acting as the key lieutenant for Lance Armstrong. Hincapie retired from professional in 2012.