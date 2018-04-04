UPDATE: Your guide to the Chattanooga Film Festival

The Chattanooga Film Festival is a movie lover's dream. It's all about the cinema, the critics, filmmakers and especially the popcorn.

This year's festival will be held at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre Thursday through Sunday.

There are about 40 films of all genres. The local one to watch is, "AIM Center Shorts," it's a compilation of 12 stop-motion animations. AIM is a center for psychiatric rehabilitation is located here in Chattanooga.

The creators say the films provide insight into the minds, hearts and souls of people living with mental illness.

The first ever Chattanooga film festival was held in 2014, and has quickly made a name for itself among film-lovers, filmmakers and the industry.

Last year more than 12,000 people attended. Tickets, wristbands and VIP seating are now on sale.

For more information, visit Chattanooga Film Festival .

SHORT ENDS BLOCK

42 COUNTS | Jill Gevargizian - *WORLD PREMIERE - The latest work of talented director Jill Gevargizian (THE STYLIST) is inspired by a true story. Two unsuspecting victims spend their night off watching scary movies in an apartment rented from their boss—until they uncover something much more sinister than what they're watching on screen.

42 COUNTS | Jill Gevargizian - *WORLD PREMIERE - The latest work of talented director Jill Gevargizian (THE STYLIST) is inspired by a true story. Two unsuspecting victims spend their night off watching scary movies in an apartment rented from their boss—until they uncover something much more sinister than what they're watching on screen.

AMY | L. Gustavo Cooper - Set against the backdrop of the deadliest heatwave in recorded history and inspired by America's most prolific female serial killer, L. Gustavo Cooper's Amy provides a surreal and distorted glimpse into a killing spree that captivated a nation in the early 1900s.

BABS | Celine Held - An estranged son discovers an alarming purchase made by his late father.

BESTIA | Gigi Guerrero - Bestia follows the lone survivor (Mathias Retamal) of a disaster as he awakens on a deserted beach. It becomes clear that there are more dangers lurking in the woods than a hungry beast.

GREAT CHOICE | Robin Comisar - A woman gets stuck in a Red Lobster commercial.

- A woman gets stuck in a Red Lobster commercial. THE AFTER PARTY | Colin Costello - Meet Skye Monroe. Reality Show Star. Social Media Queen. And blissfully unaware of how self-centered she is. Skye drinks what she wants, snorts what she wants and takes who she wants. Skye doesn't really have friends, but followers, tagging along for every moment of her life thanks to her endless streams of posts. But tonight, Skye will be put on trial for her deeds. Her courtroom is a little dive bar tucked away in the corner of any urban decay, appropriately called, The After Party. Her jury will be four sophisticated women shooting a game of billiards.

THE AFTER PARTY | Colin Costello - Meet Skye Monroe. Reality Show Star. Social Media Queen. And blissfully unaware of how self-centered she is. Skye drinks what she wants, snorts what she wants and takes who she wants. Skye doesn't really have friends, but followers, tagging along for every moment of her life thanks to her endless streams of posts. But tonight, Skye will be put on trial for her deeds. Her courtroom is a little dive bar tucked away in the corner of any urban decay, appropriately called, The After Party. Her jury will be four sophisticated women shooting a game of billiards.

TRANSMISSION | Varun Raman - Welcome to Britannia. Together we stand alone.

- Welcome to Britannia. Together we stand alone. WE SUMMONED A DEMON | Chris McInroy - They just wanted to be cool. Instead they got a demon.

SALUTE YOUR SHORTS

A FISTFUL OF PISTOLS | Joseph Heath - Two men meet in the wild west for a good old fashioned quick draw shoot 'em up situation.

A FISTFUL OF PISTOLS | Joseph Heath - Two men meet in the wild west for a good old fashioned quick draw shoot 'em up situation.

BEANS | Maxwell Nalevansky - An idiosyncratic story of an elderly artist who lives and paints alone on a property in the woods. Steve, the painter, decides one day to make a sign that reads "Free Beans," offering a bowl of steaming hot beans to any drifter who might stumble by. Our Narrator takes the audience through a rhapsodic telling of the day he met the painter who cooked him a life-changing bowl of beans.

DAHLIA | Ana Mouyis - Through a metaphorical narrative about love, Dahlia explores a relationship between two people which is burdened by mental illness. Journey through a colorful and ever-changing world; a hand-painted realm that shifts and morphs to portray a darkened state of mind.

HAJJI | R.H. Norman - *WORLD PREMIERE - From writer/director R.H. Norman and produced by friend of CFF, David Lawson, Jr. Hajji shows the fateful encounter between two U.S. Marines and an Afghan teenager fuels a wartime cycle of violence in this inspired-by-true-events short starring Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead) and Dayo Okeniyi (Hunger Games).

MY DEAD DAD'S PORNO TAPES | Charlie Tyrell - In this touching documentary, filmmaker Charlie Tyrell attempts to gain a better understanding of his deceased father through his personal effects—including a stash of VHS pornography tapes—and an exploration of his family history.

- In this touching documentary, filmmaker Charlie Tyrell attempts to gain a better understanding of his deceased father through his personal effects—including a stash of VHS pornography tapes—and an exploration of his family history. MY LETHAL WEAPON | Hope Leigh - A young blonde must navigate treacherous power dynamics after she's pulled over by an increasingly "friendly" cop.

- A young blonde must navigate treacherous power dynamics after she's pulled over by an increasingly "friendly" cop. RALPH AND OLLIE | Thomas Bell - Do you ever have trouble relating to other people? No? Yeah, me neither.

- Do you ever have trouble relating to other people? No? Yeah, me neither. POISON | Brandt Shandera - A Tinder date goes from awkward to frightening when the conversation turns to poison.

- A Tinder date goes from awkward to frightening when the conversation turns to poison. RETURN FROM DESOLATION | Justin Clifton - Garrett Eaton, an Afghan war vet, oilman, and river guide, has fought his way back from addiction and certain death with the help of the wild, serpentine rivers of the American Southwest. This is a story of renewal, forgiveness and healing, but it’s also a bridge between what we think we know and the nuance of what it means to be human in a complex society. Through Garrett's experience, we see the importance of wild, public landscapes to help us all find our way home.

RETURN FROM DESOLATION | Justin Clifton - Garrett Eaton, an Afghan war vet, oilman, and river guide, has fought his way back from addiction and certain death with the help of the wild, serpentine rivers of the American Southwest. This is a story of renewal, forgiveness and healing, but it's also a bridge between what we think we know and the nuance of what it means to be human in a complex society. Through Garrett's experience, we see the importance of wild, public landscapes to help us all find our way home.

THE SILVER SCREEN | Paul Williams - Film buffs Marty and Anna come into conflict when dreamer Marty's desire to reopen the local movie theater clashes with the reality of the impending birth of their child.

WTF (WATCH THESE FILMS)

ALLEN ANDERS | Laura Moss - Found footage of Allen Anders’ famed 1987 performance at New York City's Comedy Castle offers a revealing window into the troubled comedian's psyche.

- Found footage of Allen Anders’ famed 1987 performance at New York City's Comedy Castle offers a revealing window into the troubled comedian's psyche. BFF GIRLS | Brian Lonano - Three dorky American girls magically transform into beautiful Japanese superheroes and fight a tampon monster as they begin their journey into womanhood.

- Three dorky American girls magically transform into beautiful Japanese superheroes and fight a tampon monster as they begin their journey into womanhood. COME ON MANDY | Josh Wilmott - A doc/fiction hybrid about a dog who refuses to listen.

- A doc/fiction hybrid about a dog who refuses to listen. HECTOR FELIX | William Bagley - A thriller/comedy with a retro vibe, Hector Felix is about a drunk who stumbles upon a group of thugs playing cards in the back of a gas station. Shot on 16mm, and accompanied by a killer soundtrack; Hector Felix is nothing short of a good time.

- A thriller/comedy with a retro vibe, Hector Felix is about a drunk who stumbles upon a group of thugs playing cards in the back of a gas station. Shot on 16mm, and accompanied by a killer soundtrack; Hector Felix is nothing short of a good time. HOMER_A | Milos Mitrovic - Found VHS footage tells a disturbing day-in-the-life story of a broken family.

- Found VHS footage tells a disturbing day-in-the-life story of a broken family. SETACEOUS | Tel Benjamin - A group of neighbors, after being awoken in the dead of night by its alarm, investigate a seemingly abandoned car in the middle of their cul-de-sac in the inner suburbs. Slowly they begin to realize the car may not be as abandoned as first perceived and holds something far darker in store for them.

- A group of neighbors, after being awoken in the dead of night by its alarm, investigate a seemingly abandoned car in the middle of their cul-de-sac in the inner suburbs. Slowly they begin to realize the car may not be as abandoned as first perceived and holds something far darker in store for them. SOCKS ON FIRE | Bo McGuire - A failed poet takes up cinematic arms when he returns home to Hokes Bluff, Ala. to find his aunt has locked his drag queen uncle out of the family home.

- A failed poet takes up cinematic arms when he returns home to Hokes Bluff, Ala. to find his aunt has locked his drag queen uncle out of the family home. STAY | David Mikalson - A cult of women summon a demon, but one rogue member, Carol, gets in the way of their plans.

- A cult of women summon a demon, but one rogue member, Carol, gets in the way of their plans. THE ACCOMPLISS | John F. Beach, Jonathan Hoeg - A man discovers his unwitting participation in a bank robbery across a series of increasingly incriminating (and hilarious) answering machine messages.

- A man discovers his unwitting participation in a bank robbery across a series of increasingly incriminating (and hilarious) answering machine messages. WEIRD | Fausto Montanari - In this animated film, a young girl explains how personal preference and individuality are the ties that bind us all together.

THE TENNESSEE FILMMAKER BLOCK

AIM CENTER SHORTS | Judith Mogul and Trey Forbes - A compilation of 12 stop-motion animations created by members of the AIM Center under the direction of artist Judith Mogul and videographer Trey Forbes. AIM is a center for psychiatric rehabilitation located in Chattanooga, Tenn. Using cutout paper in the style of filmmaker Lotte Reiniger, members manipulated their created forms to tell intimate, humorous and often poignant stories. These shorts provide moving insight into the minds, hearts and souls of people living with mental illness.

AIM CENTER SHORTS | Judith Mogul and Trey Forbes - A compilation of 12 stop-motion animations created by members of the AIM Center under the direction of artist Judith Mogul and videographer Trey Forbes. AIM is a center for psychiatric rehabilitation located in Chattanooga, Tenn. Using cutout paper in the style of filmmaker Lotte Reiniger, members manipulated their created forms to tell intimate, humorous and often poignant stories. These shorts provide moving insight into the minds, hearts and souls of people living with mental illness.

BIG AND TALL | Clint Till - A young girl and her best friend set off into the woods to find proof of a mythological creature.

- A young girl and her best friend set off into the woods to find proof of a mythological creature. BLACKOUT DAY | Graham Uhelski - Blackout Day is a mini documentary about people’s experiences on the day of the total solar eclipse—August 21, 2017. A filmmaker collaboration of an incredible celestial event.

- Blackout Day is a mini documentary about people’s experiences on the day of the total solar eclipse—August 21, 2017. A filmmaker collaboration of an incredible celestial event. LEGS | Madeleine Hicks - Cara Smart dreams of one day becoming a professional swimmer, but her mother and doctor have plans to remove her body parts instead. This is a tale as old as time.

- Cara Smart dreams of one day becoming a professional swimmer, but her mother and doctor have plans to remove her body parts instead. This is a tale as old as time. THE ELEPHANT TREE | Judith Mogul - Combining live action with stop motion animation, The Elephant Tree reveals the intimate relationship between an artist and the landscape around her. Through sketches, sculptures and puppets, a world evolves in the artist's studio that reflect her reverie and sadness for the environment, which eventually is threatened when a developer begins to clear the land.

THE ELEPHANT TREE | Judith Mogul - Combining live action with stop motion animation, The Elephant Tree reveals the intimate relationship between an artist and the landscape around her. Through sketches, sculptures and puppets, a world evolves in the artist's studio that reflect her reverie and sadness for the environment, which eventually is threatened when a developer begins to clear the land.

THE LOTTERY | Karen Louisa - What kind of life can you have when your life is assigned for you by your government? One young woman tries to exercise what little freedom she has in order to change her life.

- What kind of life can you have when your life is assigned for you by your government? One young woman tries to exercise what little freedom she has in order to change her life. THE ORDER | Chad Cunningham - Three young scouts have been selected for a prestigious opportunity, but as they struggle to prove themselves, they realize nothing is what it seems.

STUDENT FILMMAKER BLOCK