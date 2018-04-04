UPDATE: Early morning crash in Dalton claims one life

UPDATE: Dalton Police say that this morning's fatal single crash is being investigated as a suicide.

Police say the crash happened about 7:00 am near the entrance to Shaw Plant 81 on Coronet Drive.

A Pontiac Grand Prix traveling eastbound on Coronet Drive left the roadway traveling at high speed and crashed directly into a large utility pole. The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.

The Dalton Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness to the crash reported that the driver made no attempt to slow down or to stay on the road and instead steered directly towards the utility pole.



At this time, the police department is working to notify family.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police in Dalton are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

