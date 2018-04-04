Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" is returning to theaters this summer.
    
Abramorama announced Tuesday the movie's 50th anniversary will be celebrated with its re-release in July. The film was restored in 4K digital resolution and its songs have also been restored.
    
The 1968 film was directed by George Dunning.
    
Some of the songs featured in the movie include "Yellow Submarine," ''When I'm Sixty-Four," and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.