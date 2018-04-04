'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

Graham Shults is a tenth grade student in Chattanooga, she is demanding action for stricter gun control laws.More
Graham Shults is a tenth grade student in Chattanooga, she is demanding action for stricter gun control laws.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More