UPDATE: Overnight storm causes damage and power outages

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.

Crews continue to clean up the roadways in time for the morning commute.

Here are the latest road conditions and power outages as of 7:20 a.m.

Hamilton Co.

  • 500 Whitehall Rd tree down
  • 6800 Block Izenwood tree blocking entrance
  • 400 Block Candy Tuft tree blocking entrance
  • Altamont Road at Hixson Pike tree down

Catoosa Co.

  • 3300 Burning Bush Rd. tree down at Battlefield Estates

Walker Co. 

  • West 2nd Ave. at Hickory St. tree down /LaFayette
  • West 2nd Ave at Elm St. powerlines/poles down /LaFayette
  • 100 block Cubine /Flintstone
  • 6 trees reported down and two trees uprooted near the intersection of Chattanooga Valley road and East Ave. 

Sequatchie Co.

  • Sequatchee Valley Electric Coop is reporting scattered outages in Kimball and Wheeler Mountain

There is the number of power outages across the Tennessee  Valley as of 7:20 a.m.

 The storm left behind damage in Northeast Alabama.  A metal carport at Holy Smokes BBQ was flipped onto the roof of an adjacent building along Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. Additionally, a nearby storage building was off its block foundation. 

Plus there is damage to a roof and adjacent carport at a Chevron gas station on Hwy 72 in the Five Points area of Scottsboro. 

