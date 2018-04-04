UPDATE: Overnight storm causes damage and power outages

UPDATE: Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.

Crews continue to clean up the roadways in time for the morning commute.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Burning Brush Road in Ringgold is closed at Battleview Estates due to snapped power pole. Power crews have been called to fix it. @WRCB @WRCBtraffic pic.twitter.com/41jm0req1M — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) April 4, 2018

Here are the latest road conditions and power outages as of 7:20 a.m.

Hamilton Co.

500 Whitehall Rd tree down

6800 Block Izenwood tree blocking entrance

400 Block Candy Tuft tree blocking entrance

Altamont Road at Hixson Pike tree down

Catoosa Co.

3300 Burning Bush Rd. tree down at Battlefield Estates

Walker Co.

West 2nd Ave. at Hickory St. tree down /LaFayette

West 2nd Ave at Elm St. powerlines/poles down /LaFayette

100 block Cubine /Flintstone

6 trees reported down and two trees uprooted near the intersection of Chattanooga Valley road and East Ave.

Sequatchie Co.

Sequatchee Valley Electric Coop is reporting scattered outages in Kimball and Wheeler Mountain

There is the number of power outages across the Tennessee Valley as of 7:20 a.m.

EPB has roughly 300 customers without power

has roughly 300 customers without power Georgia Power around 2,000 customers without power

around 2,000 customers without power North Georgia E.M.C. has 824 customers without power

has 824 customers without power Volunteer Electric has around 300 customers without power

The storm left behind damage in Northeast Alabama. A metal carport at Holy Smokes BBQ was flipped onto the roof of an adjacent building along Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. Additionally, a nearby storage building was off its block foundation.