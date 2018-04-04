Hamilton County Jail achieves National Accreditation

The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails.More
Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire.More
Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute. We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon.More
As storms moved through overnight, power outages were reported.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
