Hamilton County Jail achieves National Accreditation

The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails. The American Correctional Association is the driving force in establishing national correctional policies and advocating safe, humane and effective correctional operations.

Through accreditation, an agency is able to provide an environment that safeguards the life, health, and safety of the public, staff, and inmates. The Hamilton County Jail began its pursuit for accreditation a few years ago and our success can be accredited directly to our people, their, efforts, and commitment to excellence. In order to maintain the accreditation, HCSO Jail supervision and personnel must continuously adhere to the expectations of standards and best practices for jails, including but not limited to, submitting annual reports to the Commission on Accreditation and participating in ACA re-accreditation audits every three years.

The Hamilton County Jail is now one of only 8 jails in the State of Tennessee to achieve national accreditation from the American Correctional Association.