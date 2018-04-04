House fire rekindles in Athens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House fire rekindles in Athens

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire.

They were first called to the home on the 300 block of County Road 102 around midnight.

The fire was extinguished. Then firefighters were called back just before 4 a.m. due to the fire rekindling.

Dispatch says it was a vacant house and no injuries are reported. 
 
 

