Cooler and breezy Wednesday ahead!

Good Morning,

As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute.

We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon. A northwest wind of 10-20 mph is possible today with winds gusting upwards to 25 mph.

Due to clear skies and a northwest wind tonight, there will likely be a Freeze Watch for parts of the Tennessee Valley as temperatures dip to the middle 30s in middle and north Tennessee.

It looks quiet and perfect for baseball weather and the home opener on Thursday evening. I'm seeing scattered clouds with low humidity, and temperatures in the low 60s for the start of game time. Due to lower humidity, a jacket or sweater will come in handy during the game.

Showers return Friday through Saturday. Rainfall amounts by the end of the week range from 0.25" to 0.75" through Saturday morning. The weekend will not be a wash out! Newest data indicates showers moving out early before 9AM Saturday morning, leaving a mainly dry weekend.

WEDNESDAY