Severe storms, wind cause outages, trees down - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe storms, wind cause outages, trees down

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

As storms moved through overnight, power outages were reported. 

North Georgia EMS: 2800+ customers out of power mostly in Catoosa, Whitfield

EPB is working to restore power, there are scattered outages across the area.

Sequatchie Valley Electric Coop is reporting scattered outages in Kimball and Wheeler Mountain. 

