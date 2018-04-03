Attorney Alex van der Zwaan, first person sentenced in Mueller probe, gets 30 days in prison

The new ordinance extends panhandling rules from just the downtown tourist area to the whole city, aiming to set boundaries on when and where someone can ask for money.More
"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, my wife and my family," he told the court before sentencing.More
Several fire agencies were called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
