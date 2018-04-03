Finley Stadium getting new video board by August - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Finley Stadium getting new video board by August

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way.

The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.

The board says it will be installed by August, just in time for the Mocs football season.

Attached is a rendering of what it may look like, but they will not know for sure until they decide on one of the three submitted proposals, which they plan to do by the end of the week. 

