Finley Stadium getting new video board by August

No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way.

The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.

It’s YUUGE!@FinleyStadium stadium is getting a much needed upgrade!

Here’s a rendering from the board, they approved up to $600K Video Board. Aiming for August. Deciding on 1 of 3 submitted proposals now. pic.twitter.com/G7YJeXxRhv — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) April 3, 2018

The board says it will be installed by August, just in time for the Mocs football season.

Attached is a rendering of what it may look like, but they will not know for sure until they decide on one of the three submitted proposals, which they plan to do by the end of the week.