UPDATE: Wind believed to be contributing factor to Soddy Daisy woods fire

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department was called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. from the 1800 block Green Pond Road.

Our crew at the scene learned the fire started from an area resident who was burning some items. The resident thought the fire was out but fire officials suspect the wind caused it to flare up and spread.

Officials say the fire spread to an old barn but no homes were damaged.

The resident who started the fire received minor burns from trying to put it out.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department was called in to help.

