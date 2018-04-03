UPDATE: Firefighters battling woods fire in Soddy Daisy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters battling woods fire in Soddy Daisy

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department is battling a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. from the 1800 block Green Pond Road.

Officials say the fire spread to an old barn but is not a threat to any other "structures" at this time.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department has been called in to help.

No one has been injured.

