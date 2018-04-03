EMS director on brush fire: "Please NEVER leave a fire unattended"

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department was called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. from the 1800 block Green Pond Road.

Our crew at the scene learned the fire started from an area resident who was burning some items. The resident thought the fire was out but fire officials suspect the wind caused it to flare up and spread.

Officials say the fire spread to an old barn but no homes were damaged despite being threatened by the blaze.

The resident who started the fire received minor burns from trying to put it out.

"Fire Officials would like to caution everyone to be very careful when conducting any type of outdoor burning," Hamilton County EMS Director Tony Reavley says. "Be mindful of dry conditions and winds that may aid in the controlled fire becoming uncontrolled."

"Please NEVER leave a fire unattended," adds Reavley.

Sequoyah VFD was assisted by Dallas Bay FD, Mowbray FD, Soddy-Daisy FD, & Red Bank FD. Tennessee Department of Forestry also responded to aid firefighters.

