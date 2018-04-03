Body found in Niota barn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body found in Niota barn

By WRCB Staff
NIOTA, TN (WRCB) -

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3 that his deputies are investigating a body found Monday evening.

The body was found in a barn on Highway 309 in Niota.

An autopsy will be performed in Knoxville to determine the cause of death and assist in the investigation.

