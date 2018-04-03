Teen avoids abduction, chases down suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen avoids abduction, chases down suspect

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
HOUSTON, TX -

  A 17-year-old in Texas who avoided abduction managed to chase down the suspect with the help of strangers.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the victim says she was walking to school. 

There, in broad daylight, she says a man pulled up in a truck and tried to take her.

"He grabbed my arm, actually, telling me to get into the truck," the victim said.

She says she pulled back and was able to get away, just as another teen and her mom were pulling up.

She got into their car, and they took off, following the man's truck for several blocks.

They recorded the chase, which eventually ended when the man crashed into a ditch. 

Police arrived and arrested Daniel Zapata, who already has a long rap sheet.
 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uKgvJ5

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.