UPDATE: Channel 3 has new information about a Chattanooga monument company that abruptly closed in March.

Wichman Monuments took thousands of dollars in payments but some customers never received headstones.

They were promised monuments or their money back, but Channel 3 has learned many of those families are still waiting.

In April, a law firm sent a letter to customers saying they would get what they paid for or get a refund.

They were supposed to get their money back by the end of May but that did not happen.

A lawyer involved in the case now says the problem was bigger than first thought. About 260 customers were impacted.

A company called A&R Holdings bought Wichman's assets and took responsibility for those accounts.

Three local and two national monument companies are now working to get customers the headstones they paid for.

The lawyer wasn't able to tell us how many orders have been filled but said they're still working on them and are making "significant headway."

Wichman Monuments had been in business in Chattanooga for more than 70 years before shutting down.

