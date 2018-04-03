Letter says customers of Wichman Monuments will get headstone or money back

A letter shared with Channel 3 by a customer of Wichman Monuments.

Customers of Wichman Monuments, a Chattanooga company that abruptly shut its doors in March, have started receiving letters in the mail from a law firm representing the business.

Dozens of families say the business took thousands of dollars in payments but never delivered headstones.

The letter says those families will get what they paid for or get their money back.

One of the families that was impacted shared the letter with Channel 3.

It says a company called A & R Holdings LLC bought Wichman’s assets and is taking responsibility for customer accounts.

The letter goes on to say the business is working with local companies to complete remaining monuments.

According to the letter, of the 250 orders H & R Holdings has taken over, 50 of them have been resolved. It also says the new company plans to begin calling customers on Tuesday.

Wichman Monuments had been in business in Chattanooga for more than 70 years when it shut its doors last month.