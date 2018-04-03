Sen. Lamar Alexander wants to fix backlogged National Park Service projects

National parks across the country have a long to-do list and there isn't enough money to go around to get them fixed.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Tennessee, believe they have the answer.

Senator Lamar Alexander toured Point Park and the Chickimauga Battlefield Tuesday discussing legislation he supports that is designed to take revenue from energy development on federal land and use part of it toward funding backlogged National Park Service projects is the answer.

Alexander called it taking an environmental burden and turning it into an environmental benefit.

"It's one of the truly national bipartisan or non-partisan subjects that we have in the increasingly bipartisan country," Alexander said.

"We have monuments throughout the park that need restoration or constant care for them throughout the year with temperature fluctuation and weather damaging them," Chief Ranger Todd Roeder said.

Some monuments at Point Park cost upwards of $150,000 to restore and maintain and make up part of a list of backlogged projects nationwide that cost $11.3 billion.

Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board.

He hopes the legislation will pass and end up on the President's desk by the end of this year.

