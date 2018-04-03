WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint news conference with Baltic leaders

A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.More
A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.More
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports.More
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports.More
Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board.More
Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.More
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.More
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.More