WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint news conference with Baltic leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and the leadership of three Baltic countries at the White House will celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite to the White House.

The White House says that the celebration will set the stage for another century of strong ties between the U.S. and these allies.

The summit will focus on strengthening their security, business, trade, energy and cultural partnerships. It’s also designed to highlight Baltic state achievements since independence.

