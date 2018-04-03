Fire shuts down trampoline park in Georgia; 1 hurt

A fire has shut down a Georgia trampoline park.

A 911 caller on Monday reported smoke and a trampoline on fire at Skywalker Trampoline Park in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett fire spokesman Justin Wilson tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that around 50 firefighters responded to the call at about 9:15 p.m.

They arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of the single-story business' front door. One woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The fire was under control by about 10 p.m.

Authorities learned the fire started under an air bag platform where electrical components for a blower system were stored.

The business suffered extensive smoke, heat and water damage.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com