Bullied for how he looks, boy adopts a special cat who shares his differences

With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late.More
With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late.More
The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.More
The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
The crash report says 65-year-old George P. Alden was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Terry L. Vaughn, Jr. head-on.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without federal inspection.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
Chattanooga police say a man was shot to death Monday night on Creekside Road.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
Gabapentin, a purportedly nonaddictive painkiller primarily used to treat shingles and control seizures, has landed on the radar of beleaguered health officials and law enforcement already battling the deadly opioid epidemic.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.More
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.More
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.More