Walker County earns StormReady County status from NWS

The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.

To achieve this status, Walker County met these criteria:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public

Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally

Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises

The StormReady label provides an expectation that warnings issued by the NWS will be communicated by local emergency management to the public, giving residents a chance to respond, according to a new release from Walker County.

In April of 2011, Walker County and the surrounding areas suffered a "monster" EF-4 tornado after three smaller tornadoes combined.

Walker County uses the Hyper Reach Community Alert System to alert the public about severe weather. Subscribers can choose to receive weather alerts by phone call, text message or email.

You can sign up for this free service at walkercountyga.gov/alert or by calling 706-638-1437 and asking to be added to the list.

Walker County plans to continue to grow its base of storm spotters. The county will host a course on what to look for to provide the community with timely and accurate severe weather reports. Volunteers interested in becoming storm spotters or who need additional training should mark May 1st on their calendar.