Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -

Middle Tennessee State University will host a panel discussion on sex trafficking this week.

The university says in a news release that law enforcement officers and investigators will be part of the panel Wednesday at the campus Student Union in Murfreesboro.

The discussion is being sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit crime victims group You Have The Power.

The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Special Agent Jason Wilkerson, and Candy Carter of Murfreesboro-based Last Call 4 Grace Ministries.

Online:

You Have The Power, http://www.yhtp.org

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.