Panera the latest data breach victim - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Panera the latest data breach victim

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft.

According to the blog "Krebs on Security,"  a plain-text page on Panera's website revealed the full names, email addresses, physical addresses, phone numbers, date of birth, dietary preferences, and last four digits of credit cards of customers who signed up for the company's delivery service.

The blog initially placed the number of customers potentially affected by the leak at "higher than 7 million," and later pegged it at 37 million. 

In a statement, Panera's chief information officer called the issue "resolved" and said that the leaks affected "fewer than 10,000 consumers."

News of Panera's data leak follows a security breach that exposed the email addresses, user names, and passwords of 150 million users of the fitness tracking app MyFitnessPal.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mild and breezy Tuesday, storms overnight

    Mild and breezy Tuesday, storms overnight

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:55:10 GMT

    Good Morning, It will be a mild and breezy day with a partly cloudy sky. Look for light winds under 5 mph this morning. A south wind pick up after 11AM with gust winds of 24 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s again! Tonight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms. It will be late, moving in after 11PM for those west of I-75, and towards Chattanooga by 12AM-1AM, and in Cleveland and Athens by 1AM-2AM.

    More

    Good Morning, It will be a mild and breezy day with a partly cloudy sky. Look for light winds under 5 mph this morning. A south wind pick up after 11AM with gust winds of 24 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s again! Tonight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms. It will be late, moving in after 11PM for those west of I-75, and towards Chattanooga by 12AM-1AM, and in Cleveland and Athens by 1AM-2AM.

    More

  • DiVincenzo makes it rain; Nova tops Michigan 79-62 for title

    DiVincenzo makes it rain; Nova tops Michigan 79-62 for title

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) chases the loose ball against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) chases the loose ball against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the second half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in...
    Behind huge game from DiVincenzo, Villanova tops Michigan 79-62 for title.More
    Behind huge game from DiVincenzo, Villanova tops Michigan 79-62 for title.More

  • UPDATE: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office finds runaway middle school student

    UPDATE: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office finds runaway middle school student

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:37:34 GMT
    Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

    The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.

    More

    The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.