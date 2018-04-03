Legislature passes plan to help domestic violence victims - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Legislature passes plan to help domestic violence victims

By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would make it easier for domestic violence victims to get off the cellphone plans of their abusers and have rights transferred to themselves.

The House unanimously passed a bill that allows abuse victims to ask a court to force phone companies to transfer cellphone rights and billing responsibilities away from the abusers and to the victim. Victims would be able to make the request when filing for an order of protection or make a separate request of the court.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.

