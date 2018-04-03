Crossing guard hit by car recovering in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crossing guard hit by car recovering in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Police say a crossing guard who was struck by a car outside a Tennessee high school is in stable condition.

Clarksville police tell news outlets the woman in her 20s was hit Monday morning at Rossview High School after a driver failed to obey her stop sign. Police spokesman Jim Knoll says she suffered head injuries and was taken to a Nashville hospital. He says she was conscious, coherent and talking shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Knoll says charges are pending against the driver who investigators identified as 20-year-old Ryan Smith.

The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police.

Knoll says she was sent into the air and had crashed onto the car's hood and windshield during the collision.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.