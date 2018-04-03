DeKalb Co Sheriff's Office warns of two scams in the area

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports.

In the first scam the suspects are calling individuals pretending to be a Bails Bondsman, telling the individuals that they owe them a certain amount of money and that if they don’t pay they will be arrested and sent to jail. The scammers are also looking at jail rosters and calling those that just got out of jail and pretending to be the bail bondsman.

The second scam going on is that you have won a sweepstake and that you will need to send a money order or another form of money in order to for them to send you the money that you have won. They are very persistent on you sending them the money, sometimes to a foreign address.

The Sheriff's Office urges citizens to be aware of these most common kinds of scams, and to remember not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone or send money to someone that you do not know.”