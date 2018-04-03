UPDATE: A slight risk for strong storms overnight

UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center(SPC) is where the folks from the National Weather Service put out Tornado and Severe Storm Watches and Outlooks. They have put the western part of our viewing area west of the city in a slight risk area tonight for severe storms. East of the city the risk is lower. The timing on these storms will start around 11 pm EST west of Chattanooga and around midnight for the city itself. As of now, I see a weakening trend by that time for most of our area. I think the best chances for severe weather will be west of Chattanooga tonight.

Showers will end in the morning and skies will start to clear Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to near 60 for afternoon highs. Total rainfall will be from .4" to .9" Wednesday night will be clear and cold with mid 30's in the city and near freezing in outlying areas!

Thursday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60's. Friday will be near 70 with a small chance for a brief shower.

Saturday will see another round of showers and storms with highs in the low 60's. Sunday should be warmer with highs near 67. Next Monday will see more showers and storms. Paul Barys

WEDNESDAY