Mild and breezy Tuesday, storms overnight

Good Morning,

It will be a mild and breezy day with a partly cloudy sky. Look for light winds under 5 mph this morning. A south wind pick up after 11AM with gust winds of 24 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s again!

Tonight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms. It will be late, moving in after 11PM for those west of I-75, and towards Chattanooga by 12AM-1AM, and in Cleveland and Athens by 1AM-2AM. The line of thunderstorms looks to be east towards Blue Ridge and Murphy by 3AM-4AM. Note, this line will be weakening with time. There is now a Slight Risk for severe weather for Chattanooga and areas west for mainly strong winds of 50-60 mph. There is a small chance for a tornado and hail over 1" in diameter. Download the free WRCB Weather App to track and stay up to date with new information.

Storms will be out before daybreak on Wednesday. We'll be left with falling temperatures in the morning Wednesday. We will need to watch for a frost potential by Wednesday night as lows dip to the mid 30s.

The nicest day of the week, looks to be Thursday! It looks pleasant in the low 60s for first pitch of the Lookouts home opener on Thursday evening.

TUESDAY: