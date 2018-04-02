Injured hiker rescued, treated for ankle injury - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Injured hiker rescued, treated for ankle injury

Photo by Captain John Long with the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo by Captain John Long with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Early Monday afternoon, Chattanooga firefighters were called to assist a hiker who injured his ankle and couldn't walk back out on his own.

Captain John Long said the hiker was about a half mile down the Glen Falls trail when he injured himself.

Firefighters and medics with Hamilton County EMS carried medical equipment with them and found the hiker down the trail. Additional firefighters brought in an off-road rescue vehicle and a Stokes Basket to get the 65-year-old man out of the woods. 

Captain Long said the firefighters carried the man part of the way until they could transfer him into the off-road rescue vehicle.

The patient was eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injured ankle.

