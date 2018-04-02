Lookouts announce Opening Day roster - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lookouts announce Opening Day roster

Chattanooga Lookouts Chattanooga Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts Media)– The Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2018 season Monday.

The 25-man roster led by manager Tommy Watkins is composed of 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders. Of the 25 players on the roster, 13 were on the team at some point last year. Returning to the team are top prospects Stephen Gonsalves (#2) and Nick Gordon (#4). Last year Gordon was among the best Lookouts hitters with a .270 average, 29 doubles, 66 runs batted in and 80 runs scored. Fellow starters Lewis Thorpe (#12), Zack Littell (#15), Kohl Stewart (#18) and Randy LeBlanc are also back in the rotation.

The bullpen features 2017 Lookouts Sam Clay, Ryan Eades, Tyler Jay (#16) and Todd Van Steensel, plus newcomers Ryne Harper, Zack Jones and Williams Ramirez. This year the Lookouts pitching staff will be handled by catchers Brian Navarreto and Wynston Sawyer. Navarreto spent part of the 2017 season in Chattanooga while Sawyer was a member of the Dodgers organization and played mostly at Double-A Tulsa.

Manning the infield this season will be the team’s number one prospect Gordon (#4). Gordon is the brother of former Lookouts infielder Dee Gordon who played for the team in 2010. Rounding out the infield is fan favorite T.J. White, Twins top-10 prospect Brent Rooker (#8), as well as Sean Miller, Chris Paul and Ryan Walker.

The outfield has several familiar faces including Edgar Corcino, Tanner English and LaMonte Wade (#13). Corcino returns to Chattanooga after finishing second on the team with a .302 batting average. That trio will be joined by Zander Wiel, a native of Murfressboro, Tennessee who spent all of last year in Fort Myers. Fans will be able to see the 2018 Lookouts squad debut tomorrow at AT&T Field when the team takes the field at 6:15 p.m. for an exhibition game against Chattanooga State.

The Lookouts regular season begins on April 5 when they face off against the Birmingham Barons at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. The game will feature a poster giveaway and post-game fireworks. 

