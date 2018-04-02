UPDATE: Father charged with fatally shooting his son

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested Billy Forte on Tuesday night in the shooting death of Charles Forte. Forte told police that he shot his son Charles with a .410 gauge shotgun, which led to his death.

The firearm was located on the scene and the same weapon that was used to shoot and kill Charles. The shotgun casing found at the scene and a second was found in Billy Forte's pocket.

CPD's investigation in the Creekside Road shooting is ongoing and a motive has not yet to been determined.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening off of Amnicola Highway.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a business warehouse in the 900 block of Creekside Road.

Police say the victim is a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Police have detained one person and say it's unclear if they are the shooting suspect.

