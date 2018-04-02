UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating deadly shooting on Creekside Road

Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening off of Amnicola Highway.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a business warehouse in the 900 block of Creekside Road.

Officers have been in & out of what looks to be “Eaves Formal Wear” @WRCB pic.twitter.com/SCXVLFQTRU — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) April 3, 2018

Police say the victim is a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Police have detained one person and say it's unclear if they are the shooting suspect.

